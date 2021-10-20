Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $468.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

