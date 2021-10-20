Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global cut Flexible Solutions International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

