Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

