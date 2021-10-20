Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $159.77 on Monday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.