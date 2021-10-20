FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 748,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstCash by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

