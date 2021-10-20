First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYFW stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYFW. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

