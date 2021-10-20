First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.06. 7,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.