First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.