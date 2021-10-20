First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
