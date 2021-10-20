First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 6.1%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $101.65. Approximately 23,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,186,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.28.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

Get First Solar alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.