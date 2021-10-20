First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

