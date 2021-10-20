First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

