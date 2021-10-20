FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.26. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 14,472 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

