Financial Survey: Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) versus Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and Enochian Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Enochian Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $3.65 million 20.56 -$5.12 million N/A N/A Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million N/A N/A

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Enochian Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -161.21% -15.42% -9.85% Enochian Biosciences N/A -16.12% -15.03%

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats Enochian Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

