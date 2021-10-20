Financial Comparison: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.64 $1.95 billion $0.92 12.87 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.48 $16.41 million $7.56 1.86

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Bioventus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

