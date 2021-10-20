Financial Analysis: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.64%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.82%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Enerplus.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Enerplus pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 7.82 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Enerplus $550.34 million 4.20 -$689.29 million $0.07 129.29

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Enerplus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

