Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.12. The company had a trading volume of 196,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,170,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $556.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

