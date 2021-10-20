Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 23,330 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

