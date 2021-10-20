Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $182.78. 14,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

