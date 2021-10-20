Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 464,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,513,309. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.