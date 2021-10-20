Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,911,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 87,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

