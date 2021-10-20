Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 3,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

