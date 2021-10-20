Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.21. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,634,400.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.