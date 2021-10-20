FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.32. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 5,751 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

