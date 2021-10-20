FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 3.4%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 2,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

