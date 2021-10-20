Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 630.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

