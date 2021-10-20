FCA Corp TX Sells 3,312 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund accounts for 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.