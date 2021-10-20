FCA Corp TX Purchases 700 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Unilever were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 32,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

