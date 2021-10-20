FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,976 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

