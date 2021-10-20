FCA Corp TX Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,329. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

