FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 2,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

