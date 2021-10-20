FCA Corp TX Acquires 7,465 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

