FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $52.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in FB Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in FB Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.