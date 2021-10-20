Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 2,789,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,740. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

