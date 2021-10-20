Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 532,005 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAC. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 280,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

