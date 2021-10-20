FansTime Market Cap Reaches $918,537.39 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $918,537.39 and $18.71 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00190616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00092423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

