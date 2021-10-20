FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $422.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $422.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average of $350.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

