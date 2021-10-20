Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $29.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.51 billion and the highest is $29.96 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.81 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.48. The stock had a trading volume of 617,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

