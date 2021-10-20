Experian’s (EXPN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Get Experian alerts:

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,258 ($42.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.06 billion and a PE ratio of 50.73. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,202.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,938.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.