Exeedme Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $27.92 million and $391,521.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

