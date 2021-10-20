Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Financial Review

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolving Systems and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.29 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 64.16 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evolving Systems and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus target price of $66.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems 2.79% 16.48% 7.91% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

