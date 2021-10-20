EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 20.18 and last traded at 20.17. Approximately 2,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

