Evan Sharp Sells 103,503 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

NYSE:PINS opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

