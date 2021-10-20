Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Euronet Worldwide worth $47,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

