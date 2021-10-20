Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $6.36 on Wednesday, reaching $232.77. 58,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,370. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

