ETHPad (ETHPAD) One Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $37.03 million and $2.36 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00067158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00101287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.11 or 0.99837446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.69 or 0.06115331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020581 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars.

