Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $2.96 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $33.16 million and $1.98 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00004439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

