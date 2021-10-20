Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $355.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. The recent trend in the 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions, the company’s markets witnessed decent recovery in fundamentals. The residential REIT issued an operating update for the third quarter and reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance ranges. Essex Property has a sturdy property base in the West Coast market and enjoys healthy balance-sheet strength. The company is also leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. The reopening of the economy is boosting optimism. However, the outmigration trend of population and business has emerged as a concern. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes.”

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $330.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

