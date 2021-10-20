Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.
Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
