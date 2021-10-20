Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.