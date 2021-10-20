Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

ERO stock opened at C$25.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.74.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

