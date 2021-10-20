Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

